DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE DSL opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
