Draken (DRK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,276.00

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Draken has a total market cap of $321,638.17 and $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Draken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Draken has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Draken

Draken (CRYPTO:DRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Draken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Draken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Draken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

