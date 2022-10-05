Drep [new] (DREP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.63 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $19.18 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.52 or 0.99990930 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002325 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00050501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00063421 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00021892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. Telegram | Naver | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

