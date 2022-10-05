Drip Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $53,409.00 (DRIP)

Drip Network (DRIP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Drip Network has a market cap of $14.46 million and $53,409.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drip Network coin can now be bought for approximately $6.15 or 0.00030874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Drip Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Drip Network Profile

Drip Network was first traded on April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 2,352,192 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Drip Network is drip.community.

Buying and Selling Drip Network

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drip Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drip Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

