Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Position Trimmed by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DCT shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.