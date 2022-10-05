DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,302 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

