DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

