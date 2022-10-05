Dusk Network (DUSK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.74 Million

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $63.85 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official website is dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers.”

