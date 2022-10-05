Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Lowered to $40.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.51.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $3,933,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,010,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

