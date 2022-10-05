Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

DYNT opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

