Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

