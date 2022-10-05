Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 105.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.7%.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

