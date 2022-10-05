East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 712,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.