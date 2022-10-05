EasyFi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $416,761.71 (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $416,761.71 and approximately $35,238.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EasyFi has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.52 or 0.99990930 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002325 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00050501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00063421 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00021892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EZ is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2021. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,614 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EasyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a universal layer 2 lending protocol built for DeFi focused on scalability, composability, and adoption. It has been designed as an open network infrastructure to run on public networks to facilitate an end to end lending & borrowing of digital assets and related financial products. EasyFi native token ‘EASY’ will be used for the following key functions: Governance: $EASY token will enable users to be able to play part in the protocol’s governance as EasyFi is going to become a DAO and enable the community to control various governance decisions w.r.t. Running the protocol. Protocol Incentivization: will enable users to earn rewards from time to time and provide them with voting rights in the upkeep of the protocol and continuous development. Staking rewards: $EASY token will enable various projects to launch their lending and borrowing markets on the EasyFi network hence will enable them to reward the users to stake $EASY tokens for earning rewards in form of tokens of the respective markets and interact with corresponding markets on the protocol. Cross market interaction: EasyFi is the first protocol in the DeFi space to enable dual token farming, hence enabling various markets being launched on EASYFI to be able to incentivize EASYFi users to interact with those respective markets. Cross Chain Settlement: $EASY tokens will be used as a cross-chain settlement instrument in the various bridges created to communicate and share the liquidity with various other sidechain and main chains being built over a period of time like Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, etc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

