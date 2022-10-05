EasyFi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $416,761.71 (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $416,761.71 and approximately $35,238.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EasyFi has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.52 or 0.99990930 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007025 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003453 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00050501 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009894 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00063421 BTC.
- Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00021892 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
EasyFi Coin Profile
EZ is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2021. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,614 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EasyFi
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars.
