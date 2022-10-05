easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 565 Price Target at UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 565 ($6.83) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 615.71 ($7.44).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 301.30 ($3.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 362.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 438.35. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

