easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $653.75.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

