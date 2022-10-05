Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 261,255 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 592,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 582,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

