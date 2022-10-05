Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.60.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR)
