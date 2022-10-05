Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 280,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 30,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 513,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

ETB opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

