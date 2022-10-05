EDDASwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $71,373.00 (EDDA)

EDDASwap (EDDA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, EDDASwap has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One EDDASwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $115.65 or 0.00580977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EDDASwap has a market capitalization of $578,235.00 and $71,373.00 worth of EDDASwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EDDASwap

EDDASwap was first traded on March 6th, 2021. EDDASwap’s total supply is 5,000 coins. EDDASwap’s official Twitter account is @EDDASwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDDASwap’s official website is eddaswap.com.

Buying and Selling EDDASwap

According to CryptoCompare, “EDDASwap is an ecosystem of DeFi + NFT applications with a DEX supporting ERC-20, Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot.EDDA is the native token of the EDDASwap ecosystem, deriving its name from an ancient collection of mythological Norse poems. EDDA Token holders will be the primary beneficiaries of the continued usage and growth of EDDASwap, and will ultimately govern the ecosystem in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDDASwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDDASwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDDASwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

