Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 27,110 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $171,877.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,279,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,473,500.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,249.60.

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,638.40.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 27,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $178,942.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,526.47.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,747.25.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.17 and a beta of 0.69. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,304,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,842,000 after buying an additional 198,097 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,435,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after buying an additional 230,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,307,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brightcove by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,947,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

