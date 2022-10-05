Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003208 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware’s launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,046,182 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeware is a high-performance, self-upgrading WASM smart contract platform, in the Polkadot ecosystem. Participants vote, delegate, and fund each other to upgrade the network.The official Edgeware ticker is “EDG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.