EDUCare Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (EKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded down 6% against the dollar. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $299,000.00 and approximately $4,220.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare launched on March 26th, 2018. EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDUCare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

