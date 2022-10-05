eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

EHTH stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

