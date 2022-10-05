Einsteinium (EMC2) One Day Volume Hits $12,238.00

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00270952 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001248 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016781 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003678 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,887,833 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

