Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.90. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$272.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

