Electric Cash (ELCASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,710.00

Electric Cash (ELCASH) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Electric Cash has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004782 BTC on major exchanges. Electric Cash has a total market cap of $528,881.25 and approximately $33,710.00 worth of Electric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003208 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Electric Cash

Electric Cash’s total supply is 4,134,775 coins and its circulating supply is 555,950 coins. Electric Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electric Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Electric Cash is a payment protocol designed to be accessible and lightweight, with a focus on reducing transaction fees. Fast and free transactions on a secure and decentralized network make ELCASH ideal for everyday payments.”

