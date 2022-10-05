Electrum Dark Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $213.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 68.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $8,776.18 and $213.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

