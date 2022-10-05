ELONGATE Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One ELONGATE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELONGATE has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $14,680.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010637 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
ELONGATE Profile
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/Elongatetoken. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ELONGATE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ELONGATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELONGATE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.