ELYSIA 24 Hour Volume Hits $610,856.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $610,856.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,848,320,804 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

