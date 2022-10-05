Elysian Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.66 Million (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $268,835.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014918 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

