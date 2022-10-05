Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $9.06. Embraer shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 12,185 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Embraer Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -971.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Embraer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,098,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,831,000 after acquiring an additional 210,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,463,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after buying an additional 119,486 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after buying an additional 141,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,785,803 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

