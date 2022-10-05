Emercoin Market Capitalization Reaches $903,901.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $903,901.00 and approximately $7,356.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00063655 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

La Peseta (PTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,123,001 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.