Emiliano Joel Grodzki Sells 398,595 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 398,595 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total value of C$554,191.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,698,443 shares in the company, valued at C$10,703,622.61.

Emiliano Joel Grodzki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 301,405 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$421,239.41.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of BITF stock opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$311.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

