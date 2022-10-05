Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $602.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDVMF shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EDVMF stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

