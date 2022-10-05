Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Panmure Gordon

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGFGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Energean from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energean from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Energean stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Energean has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

