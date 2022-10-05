Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,579.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 212.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

