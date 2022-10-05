Energy Ledger Tops One Day Volume of $49,634.00 (ELX)

Energy Ledger (ELX) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Energy Ledger has a market capitalization of $35.70 million and $49,634.00 worth of Energy Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energy Ledger has traded 99.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energy Ledger Coin Profile

Energy Ledger launched on December 26th, 2020. Energy Ledger’s total supply is 714,000,000 coins. Energy Ledger’s official Twitter account is @energy_ledger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energy Ledger’s official website is energyledger.com.

Buying and Selling Energy Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Ledger Inc. seeks to make ELX the standard software development platform for energy value trade on the blockchain. The goal and intent of creating this generalized crypto commodity are to create a cryptocurrency that can be utilized by the energy industry to manage oil containers and to incentivize the long term storage of crude oil through investment in the ecosystem.”

