Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 740,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 34,919,340 shares.The stock last traded at $75.30 and had previously closed at $72.02.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

