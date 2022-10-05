Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Enerpac Tool Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EPAC opened at $19.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $48,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 218,390 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth about $8,016,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 353,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Featured Articles

