Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 228.22% and a negative return on equity of 345.65%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enfusion will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

