Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Down to $12.34

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $11.65. Enfusion shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 1,425 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Enfusion Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 345.65% and a negative net margin of 228.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,481,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Enfusion by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 187,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

