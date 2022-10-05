Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on E. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ENI by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 198,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 85,208 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENI Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of E stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.94.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.43. ENI had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.89 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

