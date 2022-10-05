Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Envestnet Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,669,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 83,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

