EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading Up 31.3% Over Last Week

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded up 19% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $72,648.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00004475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 80,380 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

EOSDT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it.EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

