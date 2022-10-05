EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Update

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $388.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.68. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.33.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 691.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

