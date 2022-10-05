Equalizer Price Reaches $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $49,870.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Equalizer is equalizer.finance/#firstPage.

Equalizer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Equalizer represents a flash lending marketplace, bringing together liquidity providers and borrowers. It incentivizes liquidity providers by offering them passive income for the same token they have provided as liquidity and giving them Equalizer governance tokens proportional to their funds and the lending duration. The borrowers (or arbitrageurs) have access to a plethora of highly liquid tokens.The Equalizer platform is governed through the DAO formed by the token holders. It's building an instant governance system with the near real-time implementation of voting results encoded in the platform. All votes will be made on-chain and the platform will be driven by a fully decentralized governance system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

