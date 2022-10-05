Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $165.63

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $165.63 and last traded at $171.43, with a volume of 57577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.11. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth $240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6,031.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 77,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 334.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 22.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

