Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Context Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Context Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Edison Inv. Res analyst J. Prakash now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.37). The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.16 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

