Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paychex, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Paychex Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also commented on PAYX. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,920,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

