Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

